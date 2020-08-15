Storms bring down trees, flood roads

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Scenes of flooded roads and downed trees were common around Chesterfield county on Saturday.
“We know where a lot of roads typically flood during these kinds of events. But today, we’re seeing roads that don’t typically flood have issues,” said Chesterfield Fire Chief Sal Luciano.
Chief Luciano says it’s been around the clock for crews in his county, dealing with flooded roadways and fallen trees, like one on Whittington Drive by resident David Knuth’s home.
”We were sitting there and having breakfast and heard a loud crash. All the lights went out, we thought something hit the house,” Knuth said. Luckily, his home was fine but did lose power.
Later in the morning, he and his wife, Wendy, checked out a nearby creek which was suddenly rushing with white rapids, due to excess water. “This morning is the only time it’s been like this,” Knuth said.
”My husband left after the tree was gone to go get some gas for the generator, and he said we should walk down here and see this,” said Wendy.
Chief Luciano says Chesterfield Fire benefited from already being prepared for Tropical Storm Isaias last week. But of course, the response for a day like this takes more than one department.
“It’s a complete team effort; we’ve up-staffed and had more responders on our scuba rescue team. Emergency Management’s been working with other county departments like Parks and Rec, and Environmental Engineering to be able to have tree crews cut down and remove some of the trees you’re seeing fall. The Police Department is extremely busy getting with VDOT, getting signage so citizens are are which roads are closed,” said.
He adds that the Fire Department will be upping their staff throughout the night and re-evaluate tomorrow with more rain expected.
