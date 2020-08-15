Saturday Morning Flash Flooding in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
**This is a breaking story-- new information being added**
5-7″ of rain has fallen in parts of Chesterfield county, with more to come as large portions of the the county under a flash flood warning until 11am.
Here’s the NWS statement, in particular focused on Bon Air and Midlothian
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 1100 AM EDT. * AT 828 AM EDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 3 AND 6 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING. A SWIFT WATER RESCUE WAS REPORTED ON OTTERDALE ROAD. NUMEROUS ROADS ARE CLOSED THROUGHOUT CHESTERFIELD COUNTY. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA.
10:06am update:
NBC12 Meteorologist Sophia Armata is doing live cutins every half hour and reports high water reports keep coming in:
This rain has fallen on top of Saturated ground. We aren’t even halfway through the month, and it’s already the 3rd wettest August on record for RIC with more than 11 1/2″ inches reported at the airport. Storm spotter and NWS volunteer Wayne Shepherd isn’t in the wettest spot this morning but check out this map!
Many spots in Northern Chesterfield are way over 1 foot of rain.
That means any additional rain is not able to soak in to the soil-- so flash flooding is still possible for the next few days. Please be careful!!
Sophia Armata is live on NBC12-- she’s scheduled to do live cutins every 1/2 hour.
Please tune and and use the NBC12 Weather App which will alert you to any flood warnings in your area.