Saturday Morning Flash Flooding in Chesterfield County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 1100 AM EDT. * AT 828 AM EDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 3 AND 6 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING. A SWIFT WATER RESCUE WAS REPORTED ON OTTERDALE ROAD. NUMEROUS ROADS ARE CLOSED THROUGHOUT CHESTERFIELD COUNTY. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA.