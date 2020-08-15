Routes to avoid: Flooding, downed trees close Central Virginia roads

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Flooding in Central Virginia has closed several roads in the region.
Here are a few areas to avoid:
Chesterfield County
- Flooding on Hull Street Road at Bailey Bridge Road
- Flooding on Winterpock Road at Bethia Road
- Tree down on Bollingbrook Drive at Farnham Drive
- Tree down at Whittington Drive and Bloomfield Road
- Flooding at Pinetta Drive and Buford Road
- Tree down at Boulders Parkway, expect closures from Boulder Springs Drive to Boulder View Lane
- Tree down on Trent Road, expect closures from Buford Road to Pulliam Street
- Flooding at Otterdale Road
City of Richmond
- Flooding on Monument Avenue and Sheppard Street
- Flooding on Jefferson Davis Highway at Courtland Street
- Flooding on I-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard
Goochland County
- Tree down on Sneed Road at Clark Road
Amelia County
- Tree down on Beaver Pond Creed Road at Five Forks Road
Powhatan County
- Flooding on Rocky Ford Road at Pineview Drive
