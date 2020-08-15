Routes to avoid: Flooding, downed trees close Central Virginia roads

Parts of Cloverleaf Lake Road are closed due to flooding. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)
By Hannah Eason | August 15, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT - Updated August 15 at 11:34 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Flooding in Central Virginia has closed several roads in the region.

Here are a few areas to avoid:

Chesterfield County

  • Flooding on Hull Street Road at Bailey Bridge Road
  • Flooding on Winterpock Road at Bethia Road
  • Tree down on Bollingbrook Drive at Farnham Drive
  • Tree down at Whittington Drive and Bloomfield Road
  • Flooding at Pinetta Drive and Buford Road
  • Tree down at Boulders Parkway, expect closures from Boulder Springs Drive to Boulder View Lane
  • Tree down on Trent Road, expect closures from Buford Road to Pulliam Street
  • Flooding at Otterdale Road

[ Saturday Morning Flash Flooding in Chesterfield County ]

City of Richmond

  • Flooding on Monument Avenue and Sheppard Street
  • Flooding on Jefferson Davis Highway at Courtland Street
  • Flooding on I-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Goochland County

  • Tree down on Sneed Road at Clark Road

Amelia County

  • Tree down on Beaver Pond Creed Road at Five Forks Road

Powhatan County

  • Flooding on Rocky Ford Road at Pineview Drive

Since we’ve asked you to stay in and out of the weather, officers have sent in some pics so you can see what’s going on. Here are JUST A FEW of the problems we are having.

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Saturday, August 15, 2020

