Robert Trump, younger brother of President Trump, dead at 72

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins then real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House. (Source: AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File/AP)
By Associated Press | August 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT - Updated August 15 at 11:21 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) -President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has died after being hospitalized in New York.

In a statement Saturday night, the president called his brother was his ``best friend.`` Donald Trump visited his brother at a New York City hospital Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill.

The youngest of Trump’s siblings had remained close to the president. As recently as June, Robert Trump filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family that unsuccessfully sought to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.

Officials did not immediately release a cause of death.

