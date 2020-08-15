2nd Wettest August with more rain ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flooding rainfall today over southern parts of the metro Richmond area, with amounts of 5-9″, was not seen as copiously at our official data site at Richmond Airport. Nevertheless the amounts continue to add up impressively.
As of 2pm today the tally has been 1.75″ since midnight bringing our monthly total to 14.15″ This now ranks as the 2nd wettest August on record, not far behind the Gaston summer of 2004, and is the 4th rainiest month overall, also behind July 1945 (18.87″) and September 1999 (16.60″)
Here’s a snapshot of the records from the National Weather Service
With much more rain likely not only today, but also tomorrow and in the 7-Day forecast, it seems likely our ranking will change.
Be sure to also keep tabs on the latest flooding situations via our other blog posts, and as always we will keep you updated online, on TV and on the app!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.