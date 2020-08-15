Forecast: High flooding risk heading into Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will bring a returning threat for localized flash flooding this weekend.
SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More heavy rain, especially later in day. Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. “Moderate” risk for excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out either, especially south of Petersburg. Highs around 80 (Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with some early showers and scattered afternoon storms. Lows near 70, highs around 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Looks to be the driest day of the week! Lows upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 10%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm towards evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with PM storms likely. Lows mid 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)
