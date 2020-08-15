Evacuation order lifted for Chesterfield residences near Falling Creek Dam

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The evacuation order for Chesterfield residents downstream from Falling Creek Dam has been lifted.
Officials say that water levels at the dam decreased on Sunday morning. More than 150 residences in several neighborhoods near Falling Creek were evacuated Saturday evening.
Despite less rain, residents are urged to plan their travel around road closures and barriers. Floodwaters have swift currents, debris and wildlife, and residents are asked not to swim, kayak or boat in county waters until levels are back to normal.
Chesterfield County first responders were evacuating residents who live downstream from the Falling Creek Dam off Hopkins Road on Saturday. As of 5:45 p.m., the dam was at a stage three flood advisory with a water level over 100 feet, according to a release from the county.
Meadowbrook High School opened as a shelter and the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter accepted pets from those who are being evacuated.
Shelter capacity were greatly reduced due to COVID-19. Residents who came to the shelter were asked to bring their own masks, pillows, blankets, medication, personal hygiene items, change of clothes and device chargers.
