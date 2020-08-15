Driver rescued from car’s roof on flooded Midlothian road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield’s Water Rescue Team rescued a driver Saturday morning from a vehicle stuck in water.
The vehicle’s occupant was found standing on top of the vehicle on Otterdale Road in Midlothian after law enforcement received a call around 7:20 a.m.
The rescue team brought the individual safely out of the water. Otterdale Road has been closed due to flooding.
There are flash flood warnings in affect for Chesterfield and Amelia counties. For a full list of affected areas and flash flood watches for the region, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.