Chesterfield voters included in erroneous absentee ballot applications

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Some Chesterfield County voters who received absentee ballot applications were given return envelopes addressed to the wrong registrar’s office.
Chesterfield County was included in more than 580,000 erroneous absentee ballot applications sent to Virginia voters by nonprofits Center for Voter Information and the U.S. Vote Foundation.
The Center for Voter Information told Virginia Mercury that the errors were an honest mistake and mainly affected localities that shared a name, like Fairfax City and Fairfax County or Richmond City and Richmond County.
The Chesterfield County Registrar’s Officer and Virginia Department of Elections are not affiliated with the organizations and do not coordinate with any third-party groups on voting efforts.
The correct address for the Chesterfield Registrar is PO Box 1690, Chesterfield, VA 23832. State officials told the Virginia Mercury that applications arriving at the wrong office would be “forwarded immediately to the correct office for processing.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.