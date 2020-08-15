Chesterfield evacuating residences downstream from Falling Creek Dam

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County first responders are evacuating residents who live downstream from the Falling Creek Dam off Hopkins Road.
As of 5:45 p.m., the dam was at a stage three flood advisory with a water level over 100 feet, according to a release from the county.
Meadowbrook High School will open as a shelter and the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter will accept pets from those who are being actively evacuated. Chesterfield County notes that these shelters are not open for the general public.
Shelter capacity has been greatly reduced due to COVID-19. Residents who come to the shelter should bring their own masks, pillows, blankets, medication, personal hygiene items, change of clothes and device chargers.
