Chesterfield declares local state of emergency due to flooding

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County declared a local state of emergency on Saturday due to deteriorating road conditions and flooding.
As of Saturday afternoon, many roads in the county are flooded and impassible due to high water. Some drivers stuck in flooded roadways were saved by water rescue teams.
Virginia Department of Transportation advises drivers to turn around instead of driving through high waters. Chesterfield Fire Chief Sal Luciano says crews in his county have been working around the clock, dealing with flooded roadways and fallen trees.
