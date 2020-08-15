Chesterfield declares local state of emergency due to flooding

Spring Run Road is closed due to flooding near Bailey Bridge Road in Chesterfield County. (Source: Kathy Moon)
By Hannah Eason | August 15, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated August 15 at 3:32 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County declared a local state of emergency on Saturday due to deteriorating road conditions and flooding.

As of Saturday afternoon, many roads in the county are flooded and impassible due to high water. Some drivers stuck in flooded roadways were saved by water rescue teams.

Some areas of the county have seen up to 7 inches of rain. If you don’t have to go out, please stay off the roads. #TurnAroundDontDrown

Posted by Chesterfield County Virginia Government on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Virginia Department of Transportation advises drivers to turn around instead of driving through high waters. Chesterfield Fire Chief Sal Luciano says crews in his county have been working around the clock, dealing with flooded roadways and fallen trees.

Please do not drive through high water or drive around signs that warn you. It doesn't take a lot of water to end up in a dangerous situation. #BeSafe #TurnAroundDontDrown

Posted by Chesterfield County Virginia Government on Saturday, August 15, 2020

