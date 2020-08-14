7-year-old wins Emmy for NBC12 commercial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big congratulations 7-year-old Paige Baber!
Paige won an Emmy award for her role in a mock movie trailer, produced by our NBC12 Marketing Department.
The spot, called “Forecast of Fear,” mainly ran in local movie theaters and it won an Emmy last weekend during the virtual ceremony.
Paige stopped by the station on Friday to pick up her golden statue.
In addition to that win, our marketing department also took home Emmys in three other categories. Our news team also won several Emmys, including Best Morning Show, and Best 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. Kelly Avellino also won an Emmy for crime reporting.
Congratulations, Paige and everyone!
