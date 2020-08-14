University of Richmond reopens campus with new safety measures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First-year University of Richmond students began arriving on campus Friday as part of the school's new program to stagger new arrivals.
All students had to set up an appointment in advance, allotting three hours for the entire process to be completed. One hour dedicated to testing for COVID-19, the other two hours for the physical move-in procedure.
If a student shows symptoms or has a temperature of over 100 degrees, then that student will be asked to leave campus. However, if a student is unable to leave they will be provided a 14-day quarantine room.
Face masks are required at all times on campus, except in private dorm rooms. Roommates are not allowed to move in at the same time.
New student move-in will continue from Aug. 14 - Aug. 16. Returning students will be welcomed on Aug. 19 - Aug. 21. The first day of classes begins on Sept. 7.
