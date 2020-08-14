T-Mobile Customer Experience Center relocating to Henrico, creating up to 500 jobs

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday that T-Mobile will be relocating one of its Customer Experience Centers to Henrico County, which will create up to 500 new jobs.
The center will be relocated to the former Sam’s Club on Laburnum Avenue.
The relocation will bring $30 million in new investment to the facility, retain approximately 800 jobs, and create up to 500 new jobs, bringing the facility’s total employment to approximately 1,300 full-time employees.
“T-Mobile has been a valued employer and partner to the Commonwealth for many years, and we are proud that the company has chosen to grow its Customer Experience Center in Henrico County,” said Northam. “T-Mobile’s decision to add 500 employees to its workforce is a testament to the quality of the greater Richmond region’s talent. We thank the company for its commitment to the Commonwealth, and look forward to its continued success.”
