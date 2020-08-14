Richmond triathlete competing for title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Triathlete April Harper is competing for the title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2020, and an opportunity to be on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Her.
For the past 11 years, Harper has been training day and night. Twice a day, every day.
“Running, biking or swimming,” said April Harper.
April has completed dozens of triathlons, but she’s never had a challenge quite like this.
”I would be ecstatic to win,” said Harper.
If she wins, getting crown the title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2020 isn’t the only thing she’ll be awarded - she’ll also get $20,000.
Along with being recognized as a top-notch athlete, April has a passion for wildlife & giving back. She’s worked at Maymont before COVID-19 and volunteered at the Wildlife Center. She says she plans to donate a portion of the money to several local charities if she wins.
“Richmond Wildlife Center, Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond, Stay RVA, Keep Cozy VA, and Live Red Foundation,” said Harper.
Out of 50 women, April is currently in 5th place. If she wins, she wants to be the voice for those who don’t fit the stereotypical imagine or lack self-confidence.
“I would be elated to be a voice for being a healthy you verse what anyone else tells you to be,” said Harper.
Because her motto is “If you get, give. If you learn, teach” and this is her way of teaching others to love themselves.
“I just would want to share this with everybody,” said Harper.
Now the rules are simple, April needs the most votes to win and the winner is selected on Aug. 27.
If you would like to vote for her, click here.
