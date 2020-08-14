Powhatan woman to hold vigil for 5-year-old boy shot, killed in North Carolina

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Powhatan woman is trying to come to terms with the tragic death of her 5-year-old relative who was shot and killed outside his home in North Carolina.
Little Cannon Hinnant was riding his bicycle when police say the family’s next-door neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, shot him in the head, killing him. Late this week, loved ones gathered to pay their respects, although no one can understand why the crime occurred. The little boy’s great aunt, who lives in Powhatan, is planning a candlelight vigil for him this weekend.
“There was no reason for it to happen,” Diann Frank said holding back tears. “All he wanted to do was just hold his son and say ‘please God, please God let my son live.’”
She’s talking about her nephew Austin Hinnant, who ran outside after his 5-year-old son Cannon was shot and killed outside of his home.
“He was just playing out in the front yard with his two sisters on his bicycle,” Frank said.
Police say Darius Sessoms pulled the trigger, a family friend who ate dinner with the boy's father one day before the shooting.
This weekend will mark one week since it happened, although no one has answers on why it happened.
“I’m heartbroken. I’m outraged because it was a senseless act,” Frank said.
This week, loved ones gathered for the little boy's funeral. Frank understands her nephew is going through a lot.
“Emotional with everything that’s happened because literally he was in the house when he heard the shot. He come running outside and seen that his son had been shot in the head….A young child’s life gone too soon. He was just at the point of blossoming,” Frank said.
She feels compelled to do something. The Powhatan native is organizing a vigil this weekend in little Cannon's honor.
“I ordered 200 candles, and I’m honestly thinking I may have to order more,” Frank said.
She says she's received a huge response from people who want to be there and she welcomes that.
“Show the family that they are there with me for Cannon,” she said.
The vigil will take place Sunday at the Powhatan Courthouse at 3880 Old Buckingham Road. It will begin at 7 p.m.
Because the 5-year-old loved to wear crocs, organizers invite the public to wear them at the event.
