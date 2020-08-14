News to Know for Aug. 14: Man shot overnight; A.P. Hill statue vandalized; Local COVID-19 vaccine study; More showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 2020 has been full of surprises, but at least we’ve had some consistency lately: rain.
Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will bring a returning threat for localized flash flooding into the weekend... starting this afternoon and evening. Sophia has more on what to expect:
A man is in the hospital after being shot in Henrico.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday on Delmont street off East Laburnum Avenue, not far from Richmond Raceway.
It’s unclear what happened before the shooting, and the man’s condition is still unknown.
A portion of the A.P. Hill Monument in Richmond appears to have been vandalized.
Our photographer noticed graffiti on the pedestal early this morning.
The removal process for this particular Confederate monument is complicated by the fact that Hill himself is interred under the pedestal. Last month, a Richmond judge ordered a 60-day injunction preventing the removal of Confederate monuments, but it came after the city had taken down 11 of them.
The Virginia Research Center in Midlothian has announced it’s accepting participants for a two-year study to test the final stage of the three-part trial phase of its COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine will be administered similarly to the flu vaccine with a simple shot in hopes that your body creates enough antibodies to fight back the disease.
The site will enroll about 40 patients a week and there are no demographic requirements to participate in the study. To participate, click HERE.
The Virginia Department of Health reported another spike in coronavirus cases.
Yesterday, 1,101 more cases were reported along with 11 additional deaths. Meanwhile, the jump in cases did not impact the positivity rate which is at 7.3 percent.
Today is the first move-in day for first-year students at the University of Richmond. They’ll arrive in waves over a three-day period. Numerous safety measures are in place.
Classes will resume on Aug. 24, but before that, the university’s already making sure students know that breaking COVID-19 guidelines will not be tolerated.
In a letter to students this week, the Vice President of Student Developments says students who live off-campus and host a party that violates the school’s safety protocols, face suspension for at least one semester. Students living on campus would be evicted for the rest of the year.
Students there head back to class on Monday. Instruction will either be in-person with social distancing, online, or a hybrid format.
Most students have already moved in - they had to test negative for COVID-19 beforehand. The school is also conducting prevalence testing, meaning a percentage of students and staff who have no symptoms of coronavirus will be tested on a daily basis. The tests are free and voluntary.
No matter how or where local students are learning, we want to make sure they have everything they need to succeed! We teamed up again with the VCU Alumni Association and CoStar for the event on Aug. 26 at The Diamond from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Since you get more joy out of giving joy to others, you should put a good deal of thought into the happiness that you are able to give.” ―Eleanor Roosevelt
