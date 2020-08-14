Live in Richmond? Here’s how you can get free face masks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled a plan to increase the distribution of protective masks across the city of Richmond, including giving two free masks to every resident.
Residents will be able to visit nearly 50 locations throughout Richmond to pick up disposable surgical face masks at no cost. Locations include Richmond Public Library Branches, Parks and Recreation Community Centers and Richmond City Health District Resource Centers.
“Wearing a mask is the easiest way to show love and respect for your neighbor,” said Mayor Stoney. “Masks are scientifically proven to help stop the spread, so we’re making sure everyone has access to them, regardless of the money in their pocket or zip code they live in.”
Under this new program, customers can access two new requests in RVA311: an individual request for masks and an institutional request for masks.
The individual request will point people to a map of locations including hours of operation. Click here to view the individual request. They can also call 311 to get help from an agent.
Residents may pick up two masks per member of their family or household. Residents are strongly suggested to call the location before visiting to ensure the location has adequate masks in stock.
The institutional request will allow eligible groups to order packs of 50 masks. Eligible groups include shared housing facilities, faith-based organizations, recreational and special interest groups and volunteer or charitable groups and group homes for persons with disabilities. The Richmond Fire Department is offering both pickup and delivery options. Click here to view that request in the RVA311 system.
All masks are paid for by state and federal emergency funds.
Organizations that would like to serve as individual mask pickup locations should fill out the institutional request form here and indicate their interest. A representative of the city will follow up to confirm details and participation.
