Forecast: More showers and storms through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will bring a returning threat for localized flash flooding into the weekend.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Could again feature heavy rain. Highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. More heavy rain possible with “slight” risk for excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)
*South of Petersburg is in a marginal threat and could see a few severe thunderstorms on Saturday*
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms afternoon and evening. Lows lower 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with much lower chance of scattered showers and storms. Lows upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated pm storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with PM storms possible. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows upper 60s, highs lower 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
