First Alert: Tropical Storm Kyle forms in the Atlantic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Friday afternoon. It is the earliest 11th named storm on record in the Atlantic Basin.
Winds are sustained at 40 mph and its movement is to the ENE at 17 mph.
The track of Kyle does keep it out to sea.
Josephine is still holding on to Tropical Storm characteristics Friday afternoon. Winds are sustained at 40mph and its moving to the WNW at 16 mph.
The latest forecast has the storm weakening through the weekend after it encounters wind shear which will help break up the storm.
As of now there is no imminent threat to Virginia, but we will continue to keep an eye on it as it nears the United States.
