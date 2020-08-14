First Alert: Tropical Storm Kyle forms in the Atlantic

It is our 11th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season

Tropical Storm Kyle (Source: WWBT)
By Sophia Armata and Megan Wise | August 13, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 5:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Friday afternoon. It is the earliest 11th named storm on record in the Atlantic Basin.

Winds are sustained at 40 mph and its movement is to the ENE at 17 mph.

Tropical Storm Kyle
Tropical Storm Kyle (Source: WWBT)

The track of Kyle does keep it out to sea.

Latest Track of Kyle
Latest Track of Kyle (Source: WWBT)

Josephine is still holding on to Tropical Storm characteristics Friday afternoon. Winds are sustained at 40mph and its moving to the WNW at 16 mph.

Tropical Storm Josephine
Tropical Storm Josephine (Source: WWBT)

The latest forecast has the storm weakening through the weekend after it encounters wind shear which will help break up the storm.

Tropical Storm Josephine Track
Tropical Storm Josephine Track (Source: WWBT)

As of now there is no imminent threat to Virginia, but we will continue to keep an eye on it as it nears the United States.

