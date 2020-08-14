Entire neighborhood lights up blue in show of ‘amazing support’ for law enforcement

An entire Nevada neighborhood lit up blue to show their support for law enforcement on Monday evening. (Source: Mesquite Police Department | Facebook)
By Mark Davenport | August 14, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 9:36 PM

MESQUITE, N.V. (WBTV) - An entire Nevada neighborhood lit up blue to show their support for law enforcement on Monday evening.

The Mesquite Police Department posted on Facebook about the show of “amazing support.”

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but there aren’t enough words to explain what this picture means to us,” read the post.

The post has been shared nearly 4,000 times and it’s reached across.

Everyone in the neighborhood changed out their front porch lights to blue lights to show support.

“This is just another reminder of how lucky we are to work in this community,” read the post. “We are grateful for such amazing support.”

