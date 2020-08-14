Deputies investigating after body found in pond

AMELIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a private pond on Aug. 8.
Deputies were called around 8:10 p.m. for the report of a man’s body in a pond in the 6000 block of Dennisville Road.
Deputies said the victim’s identity is unknown and the body was taken to the state’s Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officials said they do not suspect foul play and there were no signs of trauma.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-561-2118 or Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.