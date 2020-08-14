Application for Covid-19 relief for small businesses in Petersburg closes Friday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Council has approved the COVID-19 small business grant program funded by the CDBG CARES Act.
The goal of this program is to provide direct financial relief to businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19.
The City will distribute grants based on need ranging from $500 to $5,000.
“This program is a direct result of the City actively listening to what our business community needs during this difficult time,” said Petersburg City Manager, Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides.
Eligibility for funding requires that the business:
- Pays taxes to the Commissioner of the Revenue
- Has been operational for at least 12 months (as of July 1, 2020)
- Has a Gross Annual Revenue of at least $25,000
- Employs 30 Full-Time Employees (FTE) or fewer
- Business owners with multiple businesses can only receive one grant
“Our City Council genuinely empathizes with our local business owners,” Petersburg Mayor, Sam Parham. “Offering this grant funding will hopefully provide the necessary financial support our local small businesses are looking for as they navigate these current challenges.”
Grant applications are accepted online and can be accessed by visiting the COVID-19 Updates and Resources page at www.petersburgva.gov. Direct Link: https://www.petersburgva.gov/forms.aspx?FID=80
The application deadline for the first round of grant funding is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14th.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.