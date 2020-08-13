93-year-old woman retires after working 52 years at Fort Lee

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - A 93-year-old woman is now enjoying retirement after working 52 years at Fort Lee as a custodian.
Mary Tucker, a resident of Disputana, celebrated her 93rd birthday just a few days before she retired from the Kleane Kare Team at the end of July.
During her 52 years as a custodian at Fort Lee, she worked 40 hours a week and drove herself to work every day.
Tucker has nine children, 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is also a member of Loving Union Baptist Church where she serves on the usher board.
Tucker likes to work in her flower garden and also go on trips.
