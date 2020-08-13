Virginia Lottery says it had its third-best year ever for FY2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery says despite the economy, it recorded its third-best year ever in Fiscal Year 2020.
The fiscal year, which ended on June 30, generated more than $595 million in profits - all of which goes to benefit K-12 public education in the Commonwealth. Virginia Lottery says that’s the third-highest amount in its 32-year history and averages to about $1.6 million per day raised for schools.
Total sales for the year topped $2.15 billion, a release said.
“In a challenging year, the Virginia Lottery rose to the occasion with new technology, new types of games, and new ways of engaging with consumers,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “At a time when the gaming environment in Virginia is changing and expanding as never before, the Lottery continues to lead the way with integrity, solid business practices and innovation – all to benefit K-12 education in Virginia.”
Virginia Lottery players won more than 1.3 billion in prizes and retailers who sell lottery games earned more than $120 million in sales commissions.
“The biggest single win of the year was a Haymarket man, who won the $10 million top prize when he bought an Extreme Millions Scratcher ticket in Manassas. That was one of 39 wins of $1 million or more during the year. Roughly 61 cents of each dollar spent on lottery tickets in Virginia goes right back to customers in the form of prizes,” a release said.
There were about $14 million in unclaimed prize money, but most of those were small prizes. Although, the lottery says two Cash 5 tickets, each worth $100,000, also went unclaimed.
“By law, unclaimed prizes go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades,” a release said.
