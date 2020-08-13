Suspect in Chesterfield mall shooting now charged with murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The suspect in the deadly shooting in Chesterfield Towne Center’s food court is now charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder.
This comes after William Taylor, Jr., 23, of Petersburg, had his original charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during a felony set aside Thursday morning.
The new charges will be processed in the circuit court.
Police said the incident started around 6:10 p.m. on June 23 with a fight in the food court that escalated to gunfire.
Officials believe it was only a dispute between two people and not an active shooter.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.