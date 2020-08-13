Suspect in Chesterfield mall shooting has charges set aside

William Ezell Taylor. (Source: Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Kate Albright | August 13, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 3:44 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The man charged in the deadly shooting in Chesterfield Towne Center’s food court had both charges set aside in court on Thursday morning.

Police said the incident started around 6:10 p.m. on June 23 with a fight in the food court that escalated to gunfire.

Police responding to a shooting that occurred in the Chesterfield Towne Center food court.
Officials believe it was only a dispute between two people and not an active shooter.

William Taylor, Jr., 23, of Petersburg, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during a felony. Both of those charges against him were Nolle Prosequi in Chesterfield General District Court on Thursday.

Kimani Donovan, 22, died a few weeks after the shooting on June 23.

