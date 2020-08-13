Suspect in Chesterfield mall shooting has charges set aside

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The man charged in the deadly shooting in Chesterfield Towne Center’s food court had both charges set aside in court on Thursday morning.
Police said the incident started around 6:10 p.m. on June 23 with a fight in the food court that escalated to gunfire.
Officials believe it was only a dispute between two people and not an active shooter.
William Taylor, Jr., 23, of Petersburg, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during a felony. Both of those charges against him were Nolle Prosequi in Chesterfield General District Court on Thursday.
