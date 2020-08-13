Suspect in Chesterfield mall shooting to appear in court

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The man charged in the deadly shooting in Chesterfield Towne Center’s food court is set to appear in court Thursday morning.
Police said the incident started around 6:10 p.m. on June 23 with a fight in the food court that escalated to gunfire.
Officials believe it was only a dispute between two people and not an active shooter.
William Taylor, Jr., 23, of Petersburg, is currently facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during a felony.
Taylor is expected in court at 8:30 a.m. - check back for updates.
