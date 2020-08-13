St. Christopher’s Greene navigates recruiting process through pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The recruiting experience is exciting for high school athletes, though it does present its challenges. Throw in a pandemic into the mix and the challenges can be amplified, but one of the area’s most sought-after recruits in the Class of 2022 is making it a point to enjoy every moment.
Andre Greene Jr. is only 16 years old, but he has many of the nation’s top college football programs battling for his services.
“I know right now it’s just exciting to talk to all of these people,” said an appreciative Greene. “I grew up dreaming about moments and opportunities like this and it’s just crazy having the life that I do. I truly thank God every day.”
Greene holds around 25 college scholarship offers from Power 5 schools, including LSU, Oklahoma and Penn State. Virginia and Virginia Tech also hope the St. Christopher’s wide receiver will bring his talents to their respective campuses. Under normal circumstances, he’d have numerous visits to colleges set up, but amid the pandemic, those have become virtual. Still, the rising junior is taking it in stride.
“[The pandemic] has changed recruiting a lot,” Greene has observed. “Now it’s just given me a lot of time to build relationships with every single coach who I have an offer from.”
Of course, the wide receiver is paying close attention to the current landscape of college football. Five Big Ten schools and two Pac 12 programs have extended offers to him, but their decisions to postpone fall football in 2020 have not soured him on schools from either conference. With two years of high school football yet to play, he’s focused on that relationship-building aspect.
“I look at everything as a whole, but I haven’t really canceled anybody out,” Greene noted. “I’m still trying to build a relationship with everybody.”
As for what he hopes to accomplish during his junior season in high school, it all starts with being able to get back onto the field. The Virginia Prep League has suspended football in the fall, so Greene is hopeful that a season will be played in some capacity.
“I just want to play a season. I don’t care how it happens. I do want to play a normal season, whether we play in the spring, or the fall, or the winter.”
Whenever he does take the field, he expects to be even more grateful for the gridiron.
“I definitely feel like this pandemic makes you appreciate every opportunity you have and just makes you more grateful for everything that was normal,” he said. “I don’t think everybody appreciated that.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.