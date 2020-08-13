Richmond police arrest man for crimes committed during July riot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man has been arrested for crimes committed during a July riot thanks to community tips.
Lucas Couturier has been charged with misdemeanor arson and felony conspiracy to commit a riot in connection to a protest that turned violent on July 25.
Couturier is also charged with several crimes committed on the VCU campus that same night.
Richmond police arrested Couturier on Wednesday, Aug. 12 after receiving tips from the community.
Anyone with further information on the recent riots should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
