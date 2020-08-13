Possible human remains found in Va. yard could be centuries old

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. (WWBT) - Possible human remains found during the digging process for a pool installation could be centuries old, experts say.
On July 20, the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office was called to a location in Urbanna after possible human remains were found.
At the scene, investigators called the Department of Historical Resources. Dr. David Brown with the said the remains could date back to between the 1700s and 1800s, after the initial observation.
“The Fairfield Foundation froze and preserved the scene until permits could be gathered to exhume the remains,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
On Aug. 13, Fairfield Foundation was issued a permit from the Virginia Department of Historical Resources to exhume the grave contents.
A large portion of the remains was exhumed for examination, while large earthen deposit piles still have to be sifted through to collect more data and evidence.
