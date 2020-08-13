Police: Man fatally shot himself in struggle with troopers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a man in Virginia fatally shot himself when he fired multiple gunshots during a struggle with troopers attempting to take him into custody.
Virginia State Police said the incident happened Wednesday night in Virginia Beach after a trooper attempted to stop the man while he was driving recklessly on a highway.
Investigators say the man refused to stop and struck a parked car before fleeing on foot. When troopers caught up with him, officials say he took out a gun and started firing.
One of the bullets struck him, and he died at the scene. Officials say no troopers discharged their weapons or were injured.
