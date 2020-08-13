Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported overnight in Virginia | Positivity rate drops to 7.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 104,838 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday - a 1,216 case increase since Thursday.
The state total stands at 2,370 deaths with 8,650 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,429,216 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped slightly to 7.2 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seven new outbreaks were reported on Friday; the total number is now 728. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,683 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,891 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,542 cases, 234 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Henrico: 4,042 cases, 350 hospitalizations, 187 deaths
- Richmond: 3,308 cases, 327 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
- Hanover: 676 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 33 deaths
- Petersburg: 531 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 170 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
