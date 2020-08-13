Over 200 drivers issued summonses during multi-agency highway crackdown

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - More than 200 drivers were issued summonses during a multi-agency crackdown on Chippenham Parkway.
Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico police agencies, along with Virginia State Police, finished another speeding and aggressive driving operation on Chippenham Parkway, which they say is the subject of complaints from community members.
Officers and troopers made an extra effort to address the problem from Sunday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 8.
In total, 279 drivers were pulled over and 205 summonses were issued for a variety of traffic-related violations, including speeding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license. There were also seven DUI arrests and 16 warrants were served.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.