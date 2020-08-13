News to Know for Aug. 13: Man rescued from submerged car; Flash flood threat continues; Four charged in riot; Big changes for Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond won’t get a chance to dry off today with more rain expected through Friday - at least.
Today will be partly to mostly sunny with heavy rain expected to return later in the day. Sophia Armata has more on the timing:
Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will keep the threat for flooding into the weekend.
With flooding chances sticking around, remember: turn around, don’t drown!
Yesterday, there was more than 3-feet of flooding in the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street, which led to one man’s rescue after he drove into the flooded street.
His vehicle became disabled shortly after, with water pooling above the headlights. Luckily, someone nearby was able to rush to his aid.
A Chesterfield family is out of a home this morning after a lightning strike during those storms caused an explosion! Lightning hit a tree and then struck the roof of the home.
The young couple inside had no idea their roof was on fire, but a good neighbor happened to be in the right place at the right time. That neighbor even helped get the couple’s cats out safely.
Read more about the damage left behind by the storms here, including a light pole that fell on the Attorney General’s office building.
The man charged in the deadly shooting in Chesterfield Towne Center’s food court is set to appear in court this morning.
William Taylor, Jr., 23, is currently facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during a felony.
Richmond’s John Marshall Courthouse will remain closed today after rioters smashed 22 windows of the building.
Four people were arrested and charged with rioting after Tuesday night’s demonstrations.
Several court cases are now on hold because of the damage including the sentencing for Quinshawn Betts - the man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of nine-year-old Markiya Dickson.
Businesses damaged during the recent protests in the city can start applying for a grant today to help in their recovery.
The mayor introduced the “Business Recovery Grant Program” earlier this week to provide up to $10,000 for damage caused during the civil unrest.
This morning, Louisa County heads back to learning for an unprecedented fall semester, with students attending class both in-person and virtually.
In-person students were divided into two groups that rotate days inside the building.
There’s also masks for everyone, social distancing markers, hand sanitizer in classes and school buses, clear, acrylic barriers in high-traffic areas and lunch in classrooms to avoid large crowds in the cafeteria
New this morning in Henrico, Varina High School will be closed through next Monday after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.
The district says the two employees were in close contact with one another, and both self-quarantined before getting their test results. Several other staff members are now also in quarantine.
While the school is closed, it will be thoroughly cleaned.
Sports Backers announced that this November’s Richmond Marathon will be moved to the Capital Trail and Dorey Park, and follow a new format.
Participants will record their own times and can do any of the three races over the course of a 16-day span from Nov. 7. through 22.
Organizers say this format also allows for exciting new options for runners, including picking the best weather.
Each race will be capped at 3,000 entrants to prevent over-crowding, and packets will be mailed.
