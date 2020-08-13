Man facing multiple charges following chase in Stafford County

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Manassas man is facing multiple charges following a vehicle chase in Stafford County.
Officials said First Sergeant Johnson attempted a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle improperly stopped along Warrenton Road in the early morning of Aug. 12.
The vehicle pulled into a gas station but instead of stopping, deputies said the vehicle drove off on Warrenton Road, heading north.
“The suspect then passed through the red light to make a U-turn at McLane Drive and headed back southbound on Warrenton Road,” a release said.
Another deputy arrived to help and was able to get the vehicle to stop by performing a PIT maneuver when the vehicle went into the Olde Forge subdivision.
“As the suspect vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Bellows Avenue and Olde Forge Drive, the suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot,” deputies said.
He was then taken into custody.
The suspect, identified as Andrew Bumbrey, 44, had several warrants related to another chase in Stafford County earlier this year, officials said. They also say the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Manassas.
“A search of the vehicle yielded a suspected controlled substance. A search warrant for blood was executed at the hospital,” officials said.
Bumbrey is charged with eluding, reckless driving, driving revoked DUI related, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice, DUI third in five years and several traffic offenses. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
