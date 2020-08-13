Man charged with first-degree murder in Richmond shooting

Patrick Wilkins is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Source: Richmond Police Department)
By Kate Albright | August 13, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 2:41 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that happened on Richmond’s southside.

Officers found Kenneth Chappelle dead inside a home in the 1600 block of Maury Street on Sunday, Aug. 2. A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a gunshot.

Police arrested Patrick Wilkins on Monday, Aug. 10 for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

