Man charged with assault, robbing Chesterfield gas station at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say they’ve arrested a man caught on surveillance cameras robbing a gas station at gunpoint.
According to police, Jimine G. Carter, 39, went into the Sheetz on Providence Road around just before 5:15 Thursday morning. He displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. Surveillance video shows the robber going behind the counter to take cash.
Police say two customers attempted to stop the suspect, but he got away on foot - heading toward a nearby Super 8 Motel.
Later in the day, officers arrested Carter for robbery, abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, wearing a mask in public and two counts of assault and battery. He’s currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information on the robbery should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
