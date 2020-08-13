Louisa County students head back to school with hybrid model

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Students and teachers head back to school Thursday in Louisa County for an unprecedented year.
The school year will begin with a hybrid model: parents had the choice to have their child learn completely virtually or in a combination of virtual and in-school two days a week.
Students in the “A group” attend school in person on Mondays and Thursdays. The “B group” goes on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Wednesday is a student support day where teachers can help students who need it virtually.
Louisa schools outlined on their website the long list of measures they’re taking to ensure everyone’s safety, like masks for everyone, social distancing markers, hand sanitizer in classes and school buses, clear, acrylic barriers in high-traffic areas and lunch in classrooms to avoid large crowds in the cafeteria.
The district put some frequently asked questions and answers on its website to help parents and students prepare for the year.
