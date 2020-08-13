Louisa County students head back to school with hybrid model

By Kate Albright | August 13, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 7:45 AM

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Students and teachers head back to school Thursday in Louisa County for an unprecedented year.

The school year will begin with a hybrid model: parents had the choice to have their child learn completely virtually or in a combination of virtual and in-school two days a week.

Students in the “A group” attend school in person on Mondays and Thursdays. The “B group” goes on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Wednesday is a student support day where teachers can help students who need it virtually.

Louisa schools outlined on their website the long list of measures they’re taking to ensure everyone’s safety, like masks for everyone, social distancing markers, hand sanitizer in classes and school buses, clear, acrylic barriers in high-traffic areas and lunch in classrooms to avoid large crowds in the cafeteria.

#TeamLCPS, tomorrow we kick off the start of the 2020-2021 school year. It's a unique time full of unique...

Posted by Louisa County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The district put some frequently asked questions and answers on its website to help parents and students prepare for the year.

