‘I didn’t even think about it': Richmond man rescues driver from flood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man said he didn’t think twice about helping a driver on Bainbridge Street who became stuck by floodwaters on Richmond’s Southside.
“I just went with my instinct,” said Jeremy Wilkerson.
Sean McCreary says he was driving down Bainbridge Street when he drove through a flooded area, his car getting stuck.
“I was getting flooded from the inside, so that’s why I had to really get out,” said Sean McCreary.
Lucky for McCreary, Jeremy Wilkerson was working nearby and there to help.
“There was a big flooding here in the middle part, it was all the way up to my chest and there was a car stuck in the middle,” Wilkerson says, “I was just getting out of work, pulling around, and I see him and I pushed the car. I didn’t even think about it, I just jumped in it.”
“He was a big help because I was in the middle of it,” said McCreary.
Showing all of us the question isn’t what would you do, but what should you do.
“I think it’s really important [to come together] because we’re all that we have, so we have to help each other as best as we can,” said Wilkerson.
A reminder, if you do see standing water in the roadway, do not attempt to drive through it, you do not know how deep it really is.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.