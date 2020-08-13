Human remains found believed to be missing southern Virginia woman

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said it believes that the human remains found in a wooded area are those of a woman who went missing in 2019.
The sheriff’s office was called just before 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 after a logging company said it believed it had found human remains.
Investigators determined the remains were human and began processing the area.
“After uncovering several items of clothing and also taking the location of the remains into consideration as it relates to the initial investigation, it is believed that the remains are those of Frances Leandra Colbert, 51 of Lawrenceville, Virginia,” the sheriff’s office said.
Colbert went missing from her home on Railroad Street in Oct. 2019.
Deputies said an extensive search was done by multiple agencies but she was never found.
The remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for further processing and identity confirmation. The sheriff’s office said that no foul play is suspected at this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time and we would like to thank the many volunteers and agencies that assisted us in the attempt to locate Frances Colbert,” the sheriff’s office said.
