Forecast: Flash Flood threat continues through Friday (at least).

Rain & storms persist through the weekend causing major flooding concerns

By Sophia Armata | August 13, 2020 at 4:02 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 4:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will bring a returning threat for flooding into the weekend.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Could be some heavy rain later in day. Highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance 80%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Could be some heavy rain afternoon and evening. Lows lower 70s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to low 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few PM storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM storms possible. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.