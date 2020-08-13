Forecast: Flash Flood threat continues through Friday (at least).

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will bring a returning threat for flooding into the weekend.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Could be some heavy rain later in day. Highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance 80%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Could be some heavy rain afternoon and evening. Lows lower 70s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to low 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few PM storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM storms possible. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)
