‘We’ve had the busiest week’: Flood mitigation crews deal with second surge

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As the rain continues to fall, some homes cannot catch a break and the extra rainfall recently has kept flood mitigation and home restoration crews on their toes.
Heroes Restoration Inc. in Henrico County says on average, the handle 5-10 calls per week, but recently that number has doubled.
“Last week, we’ve had the busiest week we’ve ever had,” said owner Avi Gunzburg.
His company restores homes destroyed by fires, disinfects spaces, but more recently, they’ve been on flood patrol.
”We do have a finite amount of equipment so we can run out, and last week we actually ran out for the first time. We purchased more, so we’re ready for more,” he says.
The business has obviously been booming thanks to Mother Nature, with crews working around the clock because dealing with flooded rooms is a multi-step process. It requires pumping all the excess water outside of the house, before crews remove damaged parts of the home, like drywall and panelling. The next step consists of dehumidifying the spaces and using “air-movers” to get rid of other precipitation within the room. The process is topped off with sanitizing with an air scrubber.
Gunzburg says the recent rainfall has been tough on many homes, in some cases, he says his clients’ sump pumps have failed because of the ongoing rain.
But just like their namesake, it’s on them to swoop in and save the day.
“There was a second period of rain, people’s houses started re-flooding. So we had all this equipment set up in people’s houses, and they would call us like ‘Uh, we need the heroes again because we just re-flooded.’ So it was pretty crazy,” he added.
The Richmond City Department of Public Utilities says they’ve continuously responded to hundreds of flooding calls since last week, and they even spent part of the day Thursday cleaning some of the city’s most flood-prone drains and inlets.
