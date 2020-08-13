‘We’ve had the busiest week’: Flood mitigation crews deal with second surge

The business has obviously been booming thanks to Mother Nature, with crews working around the clock because dealing with flooded rooms is a multi-step process. It requires pumping all the excess water outside of the house, before crews remove damaged parts of the home, like drywall and panelling. The next step consists of dehumidifying the spaces and using “air-movers” to get rid of other precipitation within the room. The process is topped off with sanitizing with an air scrubber.