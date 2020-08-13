First Alert: Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the Atlantic

It is our 10th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season

First Alert: Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Josephine is tracking WNW at around 15 mph and will approach the U.S. this Monday. (Source: NHC)
By Sophia Armata | August 13, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 12:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As of this afternoon, Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic after sustaining wind speeds of at least 39mph with current sustained wind speeds of 45mph. Josephine is the earliest named “J” storm in history.

Tropical Storm Josephine is tracking WNW at around 15 mph and will approach the U.S. this Monday.
Tropical Storm Josephine is tracking WNW at around 15 mph and will approach the U.S. this Monday. (Source: NHC)

As of now there is no imminent threat to Virginia but we will continue to keep an eye on it as it nears the United States. Models have the storm encountering areas of high wind shear this weekend which is forecast to break it apart. The track takes it near the Caribbean islands by Saturday.

Follow the NBC12 Weather Team for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.