First Alert: Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the Atlantic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As of this afternoon, Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic after sustaining wind speeds of at least 39mph with current sustained wind speeds of 45mph. Josephine is the earliest named “J” storm in history.
As of now there is no imminent threat to Virginia but we will continue to keep an eye on it as it nears the United States. Models have the storm encountering areas of high wind shear this weekend which is forecast to break it apart. The track takes it near the Caribbean islands by Saturday.
