Caught on Camera: Police searching for man who robbed Chesterfield gas station at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man caught on surveillance cameras robbing a gas station at gunpoint.
According to police, the unknown man went into the Sheetz on Providence Road around just before 5:15 Thursday morning. He displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
The robber then went behind the counter and took cash.
Police say two customers attempted to stop the suspect, but he got away on foot - heading toward a nearby Super 8 Motel
Anyone with information on the robbery should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.