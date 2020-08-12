WATCH: Suspected DUI driver smashes into Colorado police cruiser

At about 1:52 in the morning, Wheat Ridge Police were investigating a crash on 38th Avenue close to Pierce Street. The neighborhood is east of Wadsworth and a few blocks south from I-70. A patrol car was parked behind a tow truck as a car was being loaded. Body camera footage from an officer standing about 30 yards away shows the moment a pickup truck, traveling at a high rate of speed according to investigators, took out the patrol car. No officers were in the car at the time of the crash.