Storms cause flash flooding across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Storms caused flash flooding across the Central Virginia region on Wednesday afternoon.
On Interstate 95 south, multiple lanes shut down near mile marker 76.3 in Richmond, near the Belvidere exit, due to standing water on the roadway. The left shoulder, left lane and center lane closed.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the City of Richmond and Henrico. A Flash Flood Watch was also issued for localities around the Central Virginia region. For the full weather alert for the National Weather Service, click here.
An NBC12 viewer sent the video below of flooding along Hermitage Road in Henrico. Police can be seen blocking the roadway as water rushes across.
A car was also partially submerged in floodwaters on Bainbridge Street in Richmond. The driver was able to make it safely out of the vehicle.
As storms moved through the area, a light pole also tipped over in front of the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Mark Herring tweeted that everyone in the building was safe.
NBC12 has crews working to learn more details. Stay with us for updates.
