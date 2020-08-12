Sentencing for man convicted in murder of 9-year-old girl delayed after riot damage closes courthouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sentencing for a 19-year-old convicted in a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl dead and an 11-year-old boy wounded during a Memorial Day weekend cookout has been delayed after riot damage closed the John Marshall Courthouse.
Quinshawn Betts was found guilty in March of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm charges in the death of Markiya Dickson and wounding of Jaquez Evans-Moses.
The children were struck while attending an annual community gathering in May 2019.
During the trial, Betts’ attorney argued he was defending himself and his brother after a gunman opened fire on them first.
Betts faces more than 40 years in prison and was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday, but it was continued due to the courthouse closure. It’s currently unknown when the sentencing will happen.
