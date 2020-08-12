2020 Richmond Marathon providing course options ahead of Nov. race

Anyone unable to take part on the course or virtually can opt to either a receive a credit to another Sports Backers event to be used between now and Nov. 1, 2021, or (B) defer to the 2021 or 2022 marathon, half marathon, or 8k for free, or (C) donate your race entry fee to Sports Backers to support the organization’s nonprofit mission of inspiring active living in all corners of the Richmond region.