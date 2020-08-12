News to Know for Aug. 12: Violent protests close courthouse; Nominations start for school renaming; Another festival goes virtual; Flood threat returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good Wednesday morning! Here’s a quick look at our top stories to get you started with your day.
Flash flooding is possible this afternoon with slow-moving showers and thunderstorms crossing Central Virginia. Watches are in effect until midnight. Nick Russo has more on the timing:
Remember to turn around if you encounter a flooded road!
The John Marshall Courthouse will be closed today after suffering damage during last night’s protests.
The Richmond city sheriff says 22 windows were broken at the courthouse. Other buildings that were damaged include the Wells Fargo building, the Omni hotel and a Starbucks.
Our crews reported seeing at least three people being taken into custody, but it’s not yet clear why.
Today marks the third anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
Heather Heyer was killed and dozens were injured after James Fields, Jr. drove a car through a crowd of counter-protesters.
It’s also the day two Virginia State troopers were killed in a helicopter crash while responding to the rally.
Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Falling Creek Apartments on Marina Drive, off Jeff Davis Highway. The victim is expected to survive.
If you have information, call Crimesolvers at 804-748-0660.
Anger filled a Chesterfield School Board meeting over the county’s decision to allow the YMCA to operate inside schools for virtual learning, with families paying for that service.
The school board chair fired back, saying there is a world of difference between housing an entire school population and a small socially-distanced group of children - about 1 to 2 percent of the student population.
YMCA’s childcare program for virtual learning will be at the following high schools: Cosby, Clover Hill, Midlothian, Thomas Dale and Meadowbrook. Kids get dropped off at 7 a.m. and picked up at 6 p.m.
NBC12 has learned the YMCA will offer services for Henrico students as well.
Starting today, the Hanover County School Board is accepting nominations for new names for the former Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
You have until next Wednesday to submit your ideas before a committee will pick the top 12 to 15 names.
Then, between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, people will vote between the top three names. At the school board meeting on Sept. 8, the board plans to present the new name for the middle school and the high school.
Its superintendent will be at NBC12 for a special inside look at the district’s back-to-learning plans.
Jasmine Turner will host the conversation - you can watch it live on the NBC12 Facebook page, app or website. It starts at 10:30 a.m.
Last week, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras stopped by. Rewatch it here:
Today in Henrico, the county is set to make an announcement of plans for the restoration of historic Woodland Cemetery.
Woodland is a predominantly Black cemetery in eastern Henrico that was established in the early 20th century. There are an estimated 30,000 graves, including tennis champion and civil rights activists Arthur Ashe, Jr.
But the cemetery’s upkeep has been an ongoing challenge. The announcement on solving that issue is set for 10:30 a.m.
With the announcement that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate, political analyst and VCU professor, Dr. Diedre Condit, says the stage has been set for what’s sure to be one of the most significant presidential races in our nation’s history.
Condit says she is not surprised by Biden’s pick, saying that he has faced mounting pressure from within the Democratic party and amongst voters to address the issue of diversity within the party.
Harris is now the third woman to be selected as a vice-presidential pick.
Nearly 1,000 new cases were reported yesterday in Virginia, bringing the total well above 101,000 since March. Another 17 people died, as that total nears 2,350.
The positivity rate rose slightly from 7.4 percent to 7.5 - remember, that was closer to 20 percent at the height of the pandemic.
One of Richmond’s most popular events is going virtual this year - the 32nd annual Second Street Festival in Jackson Ward. There will be musical performances, cooking demonstrations, family activities and more.
You can watch it on Venture Richmond’s website or on the 2nd Street Festival’s Facebook page on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 6-7:15 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4 from 5-6:15 p.m. For more details on events, click here.
